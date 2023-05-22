Is CLGN a Buy, Before Earnings?

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. to post earnings of -$0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $238 thousand. Last quarter, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.38 on estimates of -$0.32. The stock fell by -9.89% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CLGN stock has fallen by -22.33%.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of medical products for tissue repair, initially for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. The company’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, CollPlant Surgical Matrix. Collplant Holdings was founded by in June 2004 and is headquartered in Ness-Ziona, Israel.

