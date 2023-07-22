Is CDNS a Buy, Before Earnings?

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $1.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $975.99 million. Last quarter, Cadence Design Systems beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.29 on estimates of $1.26. The stock fell by -4.26% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CDNS stock has risen by 52.13%.

Is Cadence Design Systems Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CDNS stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $254.80, implying upside potential of 4.92% from current levels.

CDNS shares have gained about 36.24% in the past six months.

About Cadence Design Systems

California-based Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is a multinational computational software company, founded in 1988 by the merger of SDA Systems and ECAD, Inc. The company designs and develops integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products are used for various market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and health.

