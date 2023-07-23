Is CB a Buy, Before Earnings?

Chubb Ltd (CB) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Chubb Ltd to post earnings of $4.42 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $11.24 billion. Last quarter, Chubb Ltd missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $4.41 on estimates of $4.46. The stock fell by -1.39% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CB stock has fallen by -8.60%.

Is Chubb Ltd Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CB stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $231.70, implying upside potential of 15.96% from current levels.

CB shares have lost about -9.82% in the past six months.

About Chubb Ltd

Chubb Limited, formerly known as ACE Limited, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. With approximately 33,000 employees, the company operates in 54 countries and territories. The company’s insurance products cover life insurance, property and casualty (P&C), accident and health, and reinsurance. Chub is also the world’s largest publicly traded P&C insurance company. The company operates under six segments: North America Commercial P&C Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

