Is CATC a Buy, Before Earnings?

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post earnings of $1.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $40.61 million. Last quarter, Cambridge Bancorp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.62 on estimates of $1.92. The stock fell by -15.29% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CATC stock has fallen by -29.39%.

Is Cambridge Bancorp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CATC stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $75.00, implying upside potential of 30.73% from current levels.

CATC shares have lost about -31.75% in the past six months.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of full range of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

