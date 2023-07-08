Is CAMP a Buy, Before Earnings?

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 07/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect CalAmp Corp. to post earnings of $0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $75.66 million. Last quarter, CalAmp Corp. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.06 on estimates of $0.02. The stock rose by 7.17% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CAMP stock has fallen by -77.51%.

Is CalAmp Corp. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CAMP stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $2.00, implying upside potential of 98.02% from current levels.

CAMP shares have lost about -78.56% in the past six months.

About CalAmp Corp.

CalAmp Corp. is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.