Is CADE a Buy, Before Earnings?

Cadence Bank (CADE) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Bank to post earnings of $0.68 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $476.13 million. Last quarter, Cadence Bank missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.40 on estimates of $0.60. The stock fell by -1.52% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CADE stock has fallen by -5.76%.

Is Cadence Bank Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for CADE stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $24.79, implying upside potential of 9.01% from current levels.

CADE shares have lost about -6.92% in the past six months.

About Cadence Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other. The Banking Services Group segment offers deposit products, commercial loans and consumer loans. The Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans; selling mortgage loans in the secondary market; and servicing the mortgage loans that are sold on a servicing retained basis. The Insurance Agencies segment serve as agents in the sale of commercial lines of insurance and full lines of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. The Wealth Management segment provides individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a wide range of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth. The General Corporate and Other segment covers activities not allocated to Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies or Wealth Management segments. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

