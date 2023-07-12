Is BYY a Buy, Before Earnings?

Byggmax Group AB (BYY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Byggmax Group AB to post earnings of SEK2.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK2.26 billion. Last quarter, Byggmax Group AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK2.15 on estimates of -SEK1.65. The stock fell by -0.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BYY stock has fallen by -45.60%.

About Byggmax Group AB

Byggmax Group AB is engaged in the discount retail of building supply materials. The business concept is to retail high-quality building supplies at the lowest possible price. Business activities are primarily conducted in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. In addition to the Byggmax stores, there is a service office that manages purchasing, accounting and finance as well as IT functions across the stores The company offers timber, insulation products, doors, windows, sheets, boards, and paints.

