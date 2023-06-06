Is BRZE a Buy, Before Earnings?

Braze, Inc. (BRZE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/08/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Braze, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $98.77 million. Last quarter, Braze, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.14 on estimates of -$0.19. The stock rose by 9.40% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BRZE stock has risen by 26.59%.

Is Braze, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BRZE stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $39.00, implying upside potential of 19.60% from current levels.

BRZE shares have gained about 32.51% in the past six months.

About Braze, Inc.

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries.

