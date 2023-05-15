Is BOWL a Buy, Before Earnings?

Bowlero Corp. Class A (BOWL) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/17/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bowlero Corp. Class A to post earnings of $0.26 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $300.34 million. Last quarter, Bowlero Corp. Class A missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.01 on estimates of $0.16. The stock rose by 1.42% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BOWL stock has fallen by -4.88%.

Is Bowlero Corp. Class A Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BOWL stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $21.17, implying upside potential of 62.22% from current levels.

BOWL shares have lost about -4.33% in the past six months.

About Bowlero Corp. Class A

Isos Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

