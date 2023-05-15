Is BOOT a Buy, Before Earnings?

Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings to post earnings of $1.44 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $441.56 million. Last quarter, Boot Barn Holdings missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.70 on estimates of $1.76. The stock rose by 17.55% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BOOT stock has risen by 13.76%.

Is Boot Barn Holdings Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BOOT stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $90.50, implying upside potential of 27.45% from current levels.

BOOT shares have gained about 13.54% in the past six months.

About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

