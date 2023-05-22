Is BNS a Buy, Before Earnings?

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bank Of Nova Scotia to post earnings of C$1.78 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$8.03 billion. Last quarter, Bank Of Nova Scotia missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$1.85 on estimates of C$2.02. The stock fell by -6.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BNS stock has risen by 3.72%.

Is Bank Of Nova Scotia Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for BNS stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $54.15, implying upside potential of 9.93% from current levels.

BNS shares have lost about -3.63% in the past six months.

About Bank Of Nova Scotia

Founded in 1832, Canada-based Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.