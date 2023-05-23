Is BBW a Buy, Before Earnings?

Buildabear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Buildabear Workshop, Inc. to post earnings of $1.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $124.47 million. Last quarter, Buildabear Workshop, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.39 on estimates of $1.12. The stock rose by 21.03% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, BBW stock has fallen by -7.24%.

About Buildabear Workshop, Inc.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a retailer of plush animals, which engages in the provision of coordinated selection of merchandise, including different styles of clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites. The Commercial segment comprises of wholesale product sales and licensing intellectual property, including entertainment properties, for third-party use. The International Franchising segment includes international stores operated under franchise agreements. The company was founded by Maxine K. Clark in September 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.