Is ATUS a Buy, Before Earnings?

Altice Usa (ATUS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Altice Usa to post earnings of $0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.32 billion. Last quarter, Altice Usa beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.06 on estimates of $0.04. The stock fell by -11.78% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ATUS stock has fallen by -26.80%.

Is Altice Usa Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ATUS stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $3.75, implying upside potential of 11.61% from current levels.

ATUS shares have lost about -30.00% in the past six months.

About Altice Usa

Altice USA, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The company operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business segments. Altice USA was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.