Is ATEX a Buy, Before Earnings?

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/06/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Anterix Inc. to post earnings of -$0.66 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.04 million. Last quarter, Anterix Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.42 on estimates of -$0.54. The stock fell by -1.80% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ATEX stock has fallen by -3.49%.

Is Anterix Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ATEX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $71.00, implying upside potential of 117.79% from current levels.

ATEX shares have lost about -1.75% in the past six months.

About Anterix Inc.

Anterix, Inc., doing business as Anterix, is a wireless communications company, which engages in the spectrum assets to enable targeted critical infrastructure and enterprise customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. Its products include teamconnect, pdvconnect, and diga-talk plus application. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

