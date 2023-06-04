Is ASO a Buy, Before Earnings?

Academy Sports And Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/06/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Academy Sports And Outdoors, Inc. to post earnings of $1.66 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.44 billion. Last quarter, Academy Sports And Outdoors, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.04 on estimates of $1.82. The stock rose by 8.41% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ASO stock has fallen by -2.10%.

Is Academy Sports And Outdoors, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ASO stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $75.00, implying upside potential of 46.00% from current levels.

ASO shares have gained about 3.19% in the past six months.

About Academy Sports And Outdoors, Inc.

Operating a chain of sporting goods stores, Academy Sports and Outdoors offers a broad range of hunting, fishing and camping equipment as well as sports and leisure products.

