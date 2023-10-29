Is ARNC a Buy, Before Earnings?

Arconic Corp. (ARNC) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Arconic Corp. to post earnings of $0.64 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.18 billion. Last quarter, Arconic Corp. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.58 on estimates of $0.50.

Year-to-date, ARNC stock has risen by 41.53%.

About Arconic Corp.

Arconic Corp is engaged in manufacturing of aluminum sheet, plate, extrusions, and architectural products, serving the ground transportation, aerospace, building and construction, industrial, and packaging end-markets. The firm’s operating segments include Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems (BCS). It generates a majority of its revenue from the Rolled Products segment.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.