Is ARE a Buy, Before Earnings?

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Aecon Group Inc. to post earnings of C$0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$1.15 billion. Last quarter, Aecon Group Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.15 on estimates of -C$0.23. The stock fell by -12.20% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ARE stock has risen by 42.37%.

Is Aecon Group Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ARE stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$15.50, implying upside potential of 23.02% from current levels.

ARE shares have gained about 20.57% in the past six months.

About Aecon Group Inc.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two major segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is primarily engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.