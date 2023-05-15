Is ARCO a Buy, Before Earnings?

Arcos Dorados (ARCO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $951.11 million. Last quarter, Arcos Dorados beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.26 on estimates of $0.23. The stock fell by -2.49% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ARCO stock has risen by 2.12%.

Is Arcos Dorados Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ARCO stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $10.00, implying upside potential of 17.92% from current levels.

ARCO shares have gained about 17.39% in the past six months.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division geographical segment composes Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD geographical segment comprises Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD geographical segment consists Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. The company was founded on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

