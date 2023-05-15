Is AMPG a Buy, Before Earnings?

AmpliTech Group (AMPG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect AmpliTech Group to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.5 million. Last quarter, AmpliTech Group beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.01 on estimates of -$0.09. The stock rose by 4.17% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AMPG stock has risen by 40.58%.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, engineering, and assembly of microwave component based amplifiers. Its products include radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems operating at multiple frequencies including low noise and medium power amplifiers, oscillators, filters, and custom assembly designs. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

