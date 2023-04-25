Is ALSN a Buy, Before Earnings?

Allison Transmission (ALSN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $1.53 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $720.94 million. Last quarter, Allison Transmission beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.52 on estimates of $1.25. The stock rose by 10.21% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ALSN stock has risen by 13.24%.

Is Allison Transmission Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ALSN stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of $45.40, implying downside potential of -3.16% from current levels.

ALSN shares have gained about 21.26% in the past six months.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sell branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

