Is AI a Buy, Before Earnings?

C3.Ai, Inc. (AI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect C3.Ai, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $71.32 million. Last quarter, C3.Ai, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.06 on estimates of -$0.22. The stock rose by 33.65% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AI stock has risen by 197.56%.

Is C3.Ai, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AI stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $20.50, implying downside potential of -37.77% from current levels.

AI shares have gained about 168.90% in the past six months.

About C3.Ai, Inc.

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive application development and runtime environment that is designed to allow customers to rapidly design, develop, and deploy Enterprise AI applications of any type; C3 AI Applications, include a large and growing family of industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions that can be immediately installed and deployed; and C3.ai Ex Machina, analytics for applying data science to every-day business decisions.

