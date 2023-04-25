Is ABCB a Buy, Before Earnings?

Ameris (ABCB) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ameris to post earnings of $1.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $265.14 million. Last quarter, Ameris missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.17 on estimates of $1.34. The stock fell by -0.71% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ABCB stock has fallen by -28.07%.

Is Ameris Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ABCB stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $48.00, implying upside potential of 42.14% from current levels.

ABCB shares have lost about -33.04% in the past six months.

About Ameris

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage segment includes origination, sales, and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending segment includes the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The SBA segment comprises of origination, sales, and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance segment comprises origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans. The company was founded on December 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Moultrie, GA.

