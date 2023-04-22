Is AAN a Buy, Before Earnings?

Aaron’s Company Inc (AAN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Aaron’s Company Inc to post earnings of $0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $564.91 million. Last quarter, Aaron’s Company Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.09 on estimates of $0.03. The stock fell by -14.13% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, AAN stock has fallen by -14.06%.

Is Aaron’s Company Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for AAN stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $13.60, implying upside potential of 33.99% from current levels.

AAN shares have gained about 18.99% in the past six months.

About Aaron’s Company Inc

The Aarons Co Inc is a speciality retailer which has developed a unique lease-to-own model. It serves the customers through the sale and lease ownership of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, home appliances, and other accessories at best deal with the highest quality products. Aaron’s services are available through multiple channels to approximately 40-50 % of the U.S. population.

