Is 9UG a Buy, Before Earnings?

Integrated Wind Solutions AS (9UG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Integrated Wind Solutions AS to post earnings of -NOK0.26 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK52.6 million. Last quarter, Integrated Wind Solutions AS beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -NOK0.16 on estimates of -NOK0.19. The stock fell by -1.34% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 9UG stock has fallen by -4.49%.

About Integrated Wind Solutions AS

Integrated Wind Solutions AS is an integrated provider of offshore wind services.

