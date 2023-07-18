Is 8K6 a Buy, Before Earnings?

BYGGFAKTA GROUP Nordic HoldCo AB (8K6) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect BYGGFAKTA GROUP Nordic HoldCo AB to post earnings of SEK0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK640.67 million. Last quarter, BYGGFAKTA GROUP Nordic HoldCo AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.01 on estimates of SEK0.27. The stock fell by -1.52% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 8K6 stock has fallen by -30.89%.

About BYGGFAKTA GROUP Nordic HoldCo AB

Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB is a software and information company within the construction industry, with a proprietary cloud-based service and a fully integrated data and software platform. The Group is a major player at the center of the construction ecosystem.

