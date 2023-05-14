Is 7YA a Buy, Before Earnings?

M Vest Water AS (7YA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect M Vest Water AS to post earnings of -NOK0.26 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK1 million. Last quarter, M Vest Water AS beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -NOK0.27 on estimates of -NOK0.28.

Year-to-date, 7YA stock has fallen by -33.95%.

About M Vest Water AS

M Vest Water AS is engaged in providing products and equipment utilized for the treatment and purification of water and wastewater. The company focuses on the oil and gas industry, although the available technology can be applied for cleaning water across various industries. The product portfolio of the company comprises of NorwaFloc, NorwaSorb, NorwaCo, and NorwaPol.

