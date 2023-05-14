Is 6E5 a Buy, Before Earnings?

Nordhealth AS (6E5) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nordhealth AS to post earnings of EUR0.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR7.7 million. Last quarter, Nordhealth AS beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.00 on estimates of EUR0.00. The stock fell by -2.87% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 6E5 stock has fallen by -16.93%.

About Nordhealth AS

Nordhealth AS is a cloud-based healthcare Software-as-a-Service business. Its flagship products are Provet Cloud and Diarium, both leading cloud-based Practice Management Software for veterinarians and therapists, respectively. It builds software that empowers healthcare professionals to improve patient care, increase efficiency and expand their business.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.