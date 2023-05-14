Is 5ZF a Buy, Before Earnings?

Webstep AS (5ZF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Webstep AS to post earnings of NOK0.91 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK271.66 million. Last quarter, Webstep AS missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK0.28 on estimates of NOK0.50. The stock rose by 2.59% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 5ZF stock has risen by 14.68%.

About Webstep AS

Webstep ASA is a Norway based company engages in the provision of information technology (IT) consultancy services. Its core digitalization offerings include digitalization, cloud migration and integration in addition, it also focused on the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning and analytics. The company also provides cloud services and infrastructure, security and mobility solutions, and robotics, as well as IT advisory and management solutions. It operates in two geographical segments, Norway and Sweden.

