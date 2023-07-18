Is 5TW a Buy, Before Earnings?

Litium AB (5TW) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Litium AB to post earnings of -SEK0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK17.7 million. Last quarter, Litium AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK0.19 on estimates of -SEK0.09. The stock rose by 5.68% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 5TW stock has fallen by -21.04%.

About Litium AB

Litium AB develops, sells and delivers products and cloud services that help companies accelerate sales and strengthen customer relationships online. The company provides a solution to industries such as B2B, retail and E-Tailer.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.