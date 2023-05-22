Is 2DG a Buy, Before Earnings?

Sivers Semiconductors AB (2DG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sivers Semiconductors AB to post earnings of -SEK0.20 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK58 million. Last quarter, Sivers Semiconductors AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.18 on estimates of -SEK0.17. The stock rose by 12.28% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 2DG stock has risen by 12.73%.

About Sivers Semiconductors AB

Sivers Semiconductors AB, formerly Sivers IMA Holding AB is a company which acts as a supplier of products for the data and telecommunication market. The company, through its subsidiaries, develop, manufacture and sell cutting-edge chips, components, modules and subsystems based on proprietary advanced semiconductor technology in the microwave, millimetre wave, and optical semiconductors. Its product line of the company RFICs, RF-modules, Transceivers, Radar Sensors and Front-Ends, signal sources, and fiber laser products.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.