Is 0RLW a Buy, Before Earnings?

Commerzbank AG (UK) (0RLW) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Commerzbank AG (UK) to post earnings of EUR0.37 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR2.62 billion. Last quarter, Commerzbank AG (UK) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.40 on estimates of EUR0.31. The stock rose by 9.37% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0RLW stock has risen by 13.01%.

Is Commerzbank AG (UK) Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0RLW stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of EUR14.06, implying upside potential of 40.24% from current levels.

0RLW shares have gained about 24.90% in the past six months.

About Commerzbank AG (UK)

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.

