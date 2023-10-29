Is 0RJI a Buy, Before Earnings?

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV (0RJI) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV to post earnings of $0.84 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $15.72 billion. Last quarter, Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.72 on estimates of $0.68. The stock rose by 2.71% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0RJI stock has fallen by -10.29%.

Is Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0RJI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of €62.27, implying upside potential of 23.10% from current levels.

0RJI shares have lost about -12.84% in the past six months.

About Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the largest brewer in the world and one of the world’s top five consumer product companies, as measured by EBITDA. After the SABMiller acquisition, the company’s portfolio now contains five of the top 10 beer brands by sales and 18 brands with retail sales over $1 billion. AB InBev was created by the 2008 merger of Belgium-based InBev and U.S.-based Anheuser-Busch. The firm holds a 62% economic interest in Ambev and in 2016 acquired SABMiller.

