Is 0RI5 a Buy, Before Earnings?

Red Electrica Corporacion (0RI5) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Red Electrica Corporacion to post earnings of €0.33 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €538.26 million. Last quarter, Red Electrica Corporacion beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.32 on estimates of €0.32. The stock rose by 0.59% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0RI5 stock has fallen by -5.76%.

About Red Electrica Corporacion

Red Electrica owns and operates the Spanish electric transmission system. The company has acquired almost all of the nation’s power grid, which other owners were forced to sell to it by government decree. Its activities are regulated by the National Energy Commission, which answers to the Spanish legislature. Red also operates a small fibre-optics network in Spain and has a growing Latin American infrastructure business. The group significantly increased its exposure to telecommunications by acquiring Spanish communications satellite operator Hispasat from Abertis in 2019.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.