Is 0QXP a Buy, Before Earnings?

Aker Solutions ASA (0QXP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/13/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Aker Solutions ASA to post earnings of NOK0.87 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK12.41 billion. Last quarter, Aker Solutions ASA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK0.92 on estimates of NOK0.72. The stock fell by -2.98% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0QXP stock has risen by 10.30%.

Is Aker Solutions ASA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0QXP stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of NOK46.50, implying upside potential of 13.63% from current levels.

0QXP shares have gained about 17.12% in the past six months.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry. Offerings range from subsea to surface and concept to decommissioning. Operations are divided between the subsea and field design segments. The company delivers single equipment or complete systems for all phases of a subsea field’s life, including engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning. The field design business delivers services that include front end engineering design, detail engineering, procurement services, and construction management assistance. The company generates nearly half of its revenue from oil and gas participants in Norway with the rest split globally.

