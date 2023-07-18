Is 0OC5 a Buy, Before Earnings?

Innofactor Plc (0OC5) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Innofactor Plc to post earnings of €0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €19.65 million. Last quarter, Innofactor Plc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.03 on estimates of €0.03.

Year-to-date, 0OC5 stock has risen by 0.29%.

About Innofactor Plc

Innofactor Oyj is a provider of digitalization and cloud solutions. It is also a system integrator, delivering business solutions, and maintenance services. The focus area in the company’s own product development is Microsoft-based cloud solutions. The company’s solution is provided in the field of digital business, business productivity, flexible collaboration, and Intelligent Cloud. Its products consist of azure, dynamics 365, dynasty, one point, office 365, and others. Geographically the company offers its products to Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. The sale of services generates maximum revenue for the company.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.