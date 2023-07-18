Is 0NW4 a Buy, Before Earnings?

SAP SE (0NW4) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect SAP SE to post earnings of €1.17 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €7.6 billion. Last quarter, SAP SE beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €1.27 on estimates of €1.10. The stock rose by 5.36% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0NW4 stock has risen by 34.02%.

Is SAP SE Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0NW4 stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of €137.75, implying upside potential of 7.30% from current levels.

0NW4 shares have gained about 19.78% in the past six months.

About SAP SE

Founded in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP provides database technology and enterprise resource planning software to enterprises around the world. Across more than 180 countries, the company serves 440,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small to medium-size enterprises.

