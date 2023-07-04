Is 0NTI a Buy, Before Earnings?

Gerresheimer AG (0NTI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/06/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Gerresheimer AG to post earnings of €1.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €493.5 million. Last quarter, Gerresheimer AG beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.71 on estimates of €0.67. The stock fell by -2.79% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0NTI stock has risen by 66.20%.

Is Gerresheimer AG Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0NTI stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of €120.27, implying upside potential of 14.02% from current levels.

0NTI shares have gained about 62.71% in the past six months.

About Gerresheimer AG

Gerresheimer AG provides specialty glass and plastic products to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The firm operates in three segments: plastics and devices, primary packaging glass and advanced technologies. The plastics and devices segment sells products for drug administration, including insulin pens, inhalers, prefillable syringes, and plastic packaging for medications. The primary packaging glass segment produces glass packaging products for drugs and cosmetics, such as injection vials, cartridges, and jars. The advanced technologies segment develops and manufactures intelligent drug delivery systems. Gerresheimer generates the majority of its revenue in Europe, with sales in Germany contributing the largest proportion of any country.

