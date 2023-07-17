Is 0MHW a Buy, Before Earnings?

Volvo AB (GB) (0MHW) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Volvo AB (GB) to post earnings of SEK6.57 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK135.03 billion. Last quarter, Volvo AB (GB) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK6.35 on estimates of SEK5.18. The stock rose by 0.68% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0MHW stock has risen by 19.64%.

About Volvo AB (GB)

Volvo AB is the world’s second- largest manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks and largest manufacturer of heavy diesel engines. Its Volvo brand sells medium- and heavy-duty trucks worldwide; the Renault brand sells various types of commercial trucks in Europe and Mack manufactures primarily vocational trucks for sale in North America. Volvo also sells buses, construction equipment, marine drive systems, aircraft engine components, and financial services.

