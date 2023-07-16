Is 0MGG a Buy, Before Earnings?

Kemira Oyj (0MGG) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kemira Oyj to post earnings of €0.49 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €887.25 million. Last quarter, Kemira Oyj beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.60 on estimates of €0.50. The stock fell by -4.83% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0MGG stock has risen by 5.29%.

Is Kemira Oyj Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0MGG stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of €18.83, implying upside potential of 26.12% from current levels.

0MGG shares have gained about 4.48% in the past six months.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj manufactures and sells chemicals and chemical-based products to customers in water-intensive industries. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on end-customer. The pulp and paper segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells plastic polymers and bleaching and pulping chemicals to the pulp, packaging, paper, printing, and tissue industries. The Industry & Water segment focuses on serving customers in the municipal and industrial water treatment as well as oil, gas and mining industries. The company generates more revenue in the Americas than any other geographical region in the world.

