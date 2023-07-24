Is 0MET a Buy, Before Earnings?

Konecranes Plc (0MET) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Konecranes Plc to post earnings of €0.74 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €954.91 million. Last quarter, Konecranes Plc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.69 on estimates of €0.45. The stock rose by 4.14% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0MET stock has risen by 23.07%.

About Konecranes Plc

Konecranes Oyj provides lifting equipment and services for manufacturing industries, shipyards, ports, and terminals. It offers cranes, material handling solutions, and other components geared toward transporting and organizing supplies. Workstation lifting systems, trucks, and various hoists include advanced technologies to increase control and equipment capabilities. Products are marketed through various brands, and sales offices are in multiple regions. The company’s global service network provides a full range of service solutions, specialized maintenance, and modernization services for equipment and tools. Inspections, spare parts, and preventive maintenance programs enhance efficiencies and extend product lifecycles.

