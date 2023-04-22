Is 0LNG a Buy, Before Earnings?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (0LNG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Koninklijke Philips N.V. to post earnings of EUR0.13 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR4 billion. Last quarter, Koninklijke Philips N.V. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.41 on estimates of EUR0.37. The stock rose by 6.94% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0LNG stock has risen by 19.63%.

Is Koninklijke Philips N.V. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0LNG stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of EUR13.21, implying downside potential of -23.79% from current levels.

0LNG shares have gained about 30.63% in the past six months.

About Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Philips is a diversified global healthcare company operating in three segments: diagnosis and treatment, connected care, and personal health. About 44% of the company’s revenue comes from the diagnosis and treatment segment, which features imaging systems, ultrasound equipment, image-guided therapy solutions and healthcare informatics. The connected care segment (24% of revenue) encompasses monitoring and analytics systems for hospitals and sleep and respiratory care devices, whereas the personal health business (remainder of revenue) includes electric toothbrushes, men’s grooming and personal-care products and domestic appliances. In 2019, Philips generated EUR 19.5 billion of sales and had 80,000 employees in over 100 countries.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.