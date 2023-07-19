Is 0JYZ a Buy, Before Earnings?

Loomis AB (0JYZ) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Loomis AB to post earnings of SEK6.81 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK7.19 billion. Last quarter, Loomis AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK5.64 on estimates of SEK6.16. The stock fell by -1.01% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0JYZ stock has risen by 12.26%.

About Loomis AB

Loomis AB is a Sweden-based company primarily engaged in cash handling services, which include cash in transit, or CIT, and cash management services, or CMS. CIT involves transporting cash to and from stores, banks and ATMs. CMS involves moving cash from customers to Loomis’ cash centers where Loomis counts and packages bills and coins with quality assurance. CMS also involves cash flow analyzing, forecasting and reporting, as well as other customized solutions. Besides CIT and CMS, Loomis also provides cross-border transportation services and general cargo services. CIT and CMS together account for the majority of Loomis’ revenue. Loomis’ customers include central banks, commercial banks, retailers, the public sector, etc.

