Is 0JX9 a Buy, Before Earnings?

Marimekko Oy (0JX9) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Marimekko Oy to post earnings of EUR0.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR34.38 million. Last quarter, Marimekko Oy missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.10 on estimates of EUR0.13. The stock fell by -4.25% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0JX9 stock has risen by 14.28%.

About Marimekko Oy

Marimekko Oyj is a Finnish design company. It designs and manufactures apparel and accessories. The company’s products portfolio includes clothing, bags, and accessories including shoes, socks, and tights, jewellery, scarves, belts, and umbrellas as well as home decor items ranging from textiles to tableware.

