Is 0HAF a Buy, Before Earnings?

Nokia Corp (UK) (0HAF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nokia Corp (UK) to post earnings of €0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €5.84 billion. Last quarter, Nokia Corp (UK) missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.06 on estimates of €0.07. The stock fell by -8.51% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0HAF stock has fallen by -20.64%.

Is Nokia Corp (UK) Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0HAF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of €5.30, implying upside potential of 53.53% from current levels.

0HAF shares have lost about -22.60% in the past six months.

About Nokia Corp (UK)

Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company’s network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software, and services. Nokia’s technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. The company, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.

