Is 0H6T a Buy, Before Earnings?

Swedbank AB (UK) (0H6T) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Swedbank AB (UK) to post earnings of SEK7.21 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK17.22 billion. Last quarter, Swedbank AB (UK) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK6.71 on estimates of SEK6.60. The stock fell by -0.12% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0H6T stock has risen by 11.24%.

Is Swedbank AB (UK) Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0H6T stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of SEK223.13, implying upside potential of 18.78% from current levels.

0H6T shares have gained about 6.02% in the past six months.

About Swedbank AB (UK)

Swedbank is one of the oldest banks in Sweden, where it derives the lion’s share of its income. The bank is the result of merging savings and union banks in Sweden in the aftermath of the financial crisis in the early 1990s in Sweden. The remaining independent savings banks in Sweden remain in close collaboration with Swedbank, acting as an additional product distribution channel to Swedbank and sharing Swedbank’s IT systems and part of its development costs. In addition, the bank operates in the three Baltic states: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Swedbank has a market-leading position in the Baltics, with share ranging from 20% to 55% in retail banking, where it generates 16% of revenue. The bank has around 13,700 employees and about 390 branches.

