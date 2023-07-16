Is 0H0G a Buy, Before Earnings?

Sweco AB (0H0G) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sweco AB to post earnings of SEK1.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK7.01 billion. Last quarter, Sweco AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.75 on estimates of SEK1.65. The stock fell by -1.40% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0H0G stock has risen by 11.70%.

About Sweco AB

Sweco AB offers consulting, engineering services, technology, and architecture. It designs buildings, city districts, and transportation infrastructure to meet customers’ needs. The company’s planning and project management capabilities help to supply forecasts and site supervision. Part of the process focuses on providing the right conditions and climate for people to live and work in. Modern technical solutions help supply clean water, reliable energy supply, and resource-efficient industrial facilities to transform structures. The company’s segments are sorted geographically: Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Western Europe, and Central Europe. The largest portion of sales derives from Sweden, and the region is a focal point for profitability.

