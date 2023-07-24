Is 0GRX a Buy, Before Earnings?

Hexagon AB (UK) (0GRX) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hexagon AB (UK) to post earnings of €0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €1.35 billion. Last quarter, Hexagon AB (UK) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.10 on estimates of €0.10. The stock fell by -2.39% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0GRX stock has risen by 3.77%.

Is Hexagon AB (UK) Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0GRX stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of SEK123.33, implying upside potential of 9.45% from current levels.

0GRX shares have lost about -3.42% in the past six months.

About Hexagon AB (UK)

Hexagon AB provides information technology for industrial applications. It offers solutions in two segments: geospatial enterprise solutions and industrial enterprise solutions. Each segment contributes roughly half of the firm’s overall revenue. Hexagon’s geospatial solutions are used for infrastructure, mining, agriculture, and public safety. The industrial enterprise solutions are used to measure and inspect the quality of complex parts used in manufacturing processes. Hexagon’s largest geographic markets are North America and Western Europe, with each market contributing more than a fourth of the firm’s overall revenue.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.