Is 0FFY a Buy, Before Earnings?

Nokian Tyres (0FFY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nokian Tyres to post earnings of €0.07 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €310.59 million. Last quarter, Nokian Tyres missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -€0.14 on estimates of -€0.06. The stock rose by 5.21% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0FFY stock has fallen by -10.63%.

About Nokian Tyres

Nokian Tyres PLC makes and sells rubber tires under the Nokian brand name for automobiles, commercial vans, and commercial trucks. The company sells tires to wholesale distributors and through company-owned retail stores, which are operated under the Vianor brand name. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on product and distribution type: Passenger car tires, Heavy tires, and Vianor. The passenger car tires segment generates the majority of revenue, most of which comes from Europe and Russia.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.