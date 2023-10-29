Is 0FE8 a Buy, Before Earnings?

Ntg Nordic Transport Group A/S (0FE8) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ntg Nordic Transport Group A/S to post earnings of DKK4.95 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at DKK2.23 billion. Last quarter, Ntg Nordic Transport Group A/S missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of DKK3.95 on estimates of DKK5.44.

Year-to-date, 0FE8 stock has risen by 0.00%.

About Ntg Nordic Transport Group A/S

NTG Nordic Transport Group AS is a Denmark based transport company. It provides transportation services by truck, ship, and aircraft. The services offered by the company include Airport to the airport, Door to door, Full Charter, Port to Port, Cross trade and Vessel Charter among others.

