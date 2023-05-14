Is 0EYG a Buy, Before Earnings?

Kbc Group Sa/Nv (0EYG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Kbc Group Sa/Nv to post earnings of EUR0.94 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR2.8 billion. Last quarter, Kbc Group Sa/Nv beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR1.93 on estimates of EUR1.68. The stock rose by 3.64% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0EYG stock has risen by 5.20%.

Is Kbc Group Sa/Nv Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0EYG stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of EUR74.93, implying upside potential of 21.85% from current levels.

0EYG shares have gained about 24.68% in the past six months.

About Kbc Group Sa/Nv

KBC was formed in 1998 by the merger of Belgian commercial bank Kredietbank, cooperative farmers bank CERA Bank, and cooperative insurer ABB Verzekering. KBC offers banking, insurance, and investment products. Belgium and the Czech Republic account for bulk of KBC’s profits, while the bank has smaller operations in Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria.

